Daniel D. Eddinger, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel D. Eddinger, 76, of State Route 518, passed away at 5:11 p.m., Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Eddinger was born August 8, 1943 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Chester and Altha (Pickering) Eddinger and had lived in the Lisbon area for the past 50 years.

Daniel had worked as an assembler at GM Lordstown for 25 years and then drove truck for North American Van Lines, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of Perry Lodge #185 F&AM, member of the Youngstown Shriners and had faithfully served as the constable for Hanover Township at one time.

Mr. Eddinger also proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Judy (Walter) Eddinger, whom he married June 4, 2001; his children, Elaine Eddinger of Long Beach, California, Daniel David (Sandra) Eddinger of Raleigh, North Carolina; stepchildren, Jennifer (Randy) Brown of Salineville and Jim (Dave Cernansky) Vincent of Glenmoor; brother, Dennis (Trudy) Eddinger of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandchildren, Mason (Katelyn) Eddinger, Danielle Dawes, Shannon (Darrell) Pruden, Kayden Korbel and Landon Vincent; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Daniel was also preceded in death by his siblings, Velma Reid, Richard Eddinger and Tim Eddinger.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Brendlinger officiating.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., until the time of services, on Wednesday, February 12, at the funeral home and a Masonic Service will be held at 2:45 p.m.

Private burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date.

Friends may also view Daniel’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to Daniel’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, February 11, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.