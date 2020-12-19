Dalton E. Pike, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dalton E. Pike, Jr., 94, of State Route 172, passed away peacefully at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at the home of his daughter.

Mr. Pike was born November 27, 1926 in Lisbon, the son of the late Dalton E. Pike, Sr. and Mary (Chamberlain) Pike and had lived in the area all of his life.

A 1944 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Dalton worked as a machinist at the former Chester Hoist for over 40 years until his retirement.

He was a member and deacon of the Long’s Run Trinity Presbyterian Church and had proudly served our country during WWII as a member of the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Pike enjoyed woodworking and fishing and he and his late wife loved going camping, taking bus trips and hiking in the Blue Ridge Mountains. He was also a former president of Midway Lake for several years.

His wife, Alice E. (McCormick) Pike, whom he married September 9, 1950, preceded him in death June 15, 2013. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Marianne (Pike) Wherry and by his sister, Beverly J. Lehman.

Dalton leaves behind to cherish his memory, his daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Lary Muntean of Lisbon; son-in-law, Clyde Wherry of North Canton; grandchildren, John Muntean of Toronto, Ohio, Christopher (Haley) Muntean of Knoxville, Tennessee, Brian (Yini) Muntean of Evans, Goergia, Julie Muntean of Bowling Green, Ohio and Nicole Wherry of Hunker, Pennsylvania; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

The family will receive family and friends on Monday, December 21, 2020 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, where face masks will be required and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Private services for the family will be held Monday, December 21, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Ian Leyda of Long’s Run Trinity Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

A recording of the service will be made available on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dalton’s memory to Hospice of the Valley or to the Long’s Run Trinity Presbyterian Church.

