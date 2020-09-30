Cynthia L. Sinsley, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia L. Sinsley, 61, of Goshen Rd., passed away peacefully at 4:53 p.m., Monday, September 28, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton following a sudden heart attack.

Mrs. Sinsley was born October 8, 1958 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Charles Robert Herron of New Manchester, West Virginia and the late Eleanor (Campbell) Herron. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Janet Clark.

Cindy worked in the Quality Control Department at Freshmark in Salem for 15 years. She also loved working puzzles, good coffee and doing cross stitch.

In addition to her father, Cindy is survived by her husband, Wayne Sinsley, whom she married July 16, 2006; her sons, Jeff (Stacy) Davis of Columbiana and Brian (Jennifer) Davis of Lisbon; her sisters, Debbie Herron of Negley and Cathy Herron of Guilford Lake; her brother, Rob Herron of Toronto; and her grandchildren, Austin, Chelsea, Alli, Abby, Chloe and Gage.

Private graveside services and burial will be held Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

