SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Curtis C. Tuttle, 70, passed away quietly at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, October 14, 2023, at his home with his loving wife at his side.

Curt was born August 8, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Elliot G. and Inez Irene (Searls) Tuttle.

A life resident of the area and a 1972 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Curt worked for 28 years at Eljer Plumbingware in Salem. He was also employed at LaFrance Dry Cleaners until declining health forced him to retire in the fall of 2021.

Mr. Tuttle was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and was an avid bowler. He bowled two perfect 300 games, a 299 game and an 807 series. He bowled in several leagues at Holiday Lanes in Lisbon and at the Hunt Club in Salem, as well as, many tournaments throughout Ohio. Curt was a former member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 and played bass guitar for the Federal Iron Horse Express and the Golden Sounds band for many years.

Curt was also an avid Cleveland sports fan. He loved watching the Browns, the Indians, the Cavs and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also coached Little League Baseball in Lisbon for eight seasons and was a favorite amongst all the kids.

Curtis also proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy, having served aboard the USS Charleston, LLK 113 stationed out of Norfolk, Virginia from 1982 until he was honorably discharged in 1987.

He is survived and will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Kay (Critchley) Tuttle, whom he married August 7, 2006; sons, Matt (Janet) Tuttle of Fort Myers, Florida and Timothy Tuttle of East Liverpool; stepchildren, Sheldon Brownfield of Salem, Cheyanna (Jared) Musial of Poland, Ohio and two grandchildren with another on the way.

In addition to his parents, Curt was also preceded in death by his brother, Carl L. Tuttle; his sister, Patricia Tuttle Wilson and by his first wife, Joy Tuttle.

A memorial service celebrating Curt’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 21, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, 1779 Depot Road, Salem, OH 44460, with Pastor Justin Vance, officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

