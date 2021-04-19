Corey B. Carpenter, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corey B. Carpenter, 38, of Applegate Road, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 16, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital of complications following a suspected stroke.

Mr. Carpenter was born December 1, 1982 in Steubenville, Ohio, a son of Nina (Snyder) Carpenter and the late Ronald Carpenter.

Corey loved the outdoors and worked as a landscaper at Meadowbrook Nursery in Lisbon since 2008. He enjoyed woodworking and building things, tractors and trucks but most of all he loved his boys and spending time as a family. Corey was always helping others and has given the gift of life to many through organ and tissue donation.

In addition to his mother, Nina Carpenter, he is survived by his wife, Heather (Todd) Carpenter, whom he married September 24, 2011; his sons, Cody and Max; his sisters, Shannon (Leonard) David of East Liverpool and Stephanie Carpenter of Rogers; his brothers, Christopher Carpenter of Wellsville, Curtis (Shannon) Carpenter of Weirton, West Virginia, Nathan (Krista) Carpenter of Mocksville, North Carolina and Phillip Carpenter of Wellsville; his grandmother, Sondra Staggers of East Liverpool, Ohio and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Corey’s life will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Campground Community Church, 1795 Hess Road, East Liverpool, OH 43920. A bonfire and time of remembrance will continue at Corey and Heather’s home Saturday evening, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in Corey’s memory to the Columbiana County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Friends may also view Corey’s memorial tribute page, share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Corey B. Carpenter, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.