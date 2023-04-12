LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Connie Elaine Harris, 74, passed away at 2:01 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Connie was born January 13, 1949, in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward Marshall, Sr. and the late Mary Swinsinski.

A Christian by faith, Connie and her late husband owned and operated a gas station in Mississippi and trained racehorses.

She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, cooking, pickling and canning.

In addition to her parents; Connie was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry Harris, Sr., on June 30, 2013; by her son, Larry Harris, Jr., in 2019 and by her brother, Bryan Marshall.

She is survived by her sister, Michelle Groninger of Steubenvile; brother, Edward Marshall, Jr., of Richmond, Ohio and by her grandsons, Chandler Harris of Lisbon and Landon Harris of San Antonio, Texas.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

