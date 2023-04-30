LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clyde Darvin Wherry, 68, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 12:54 a.m., Friday, April 28, 2023, at Cleveland Clinic’s Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Clyde was born May 8, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Sherman and Evelyn (Farmer) Wherry.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Clyde began working as a machinist and did whatever it took to support his family.

He married the love of his life, Marianne (Pike) Wherry on March 24, 1979; she preceded him in death on January 5, 1996.

Clyde was also preceded in death by his big brother, Russell Wherry; his second wife, Kathy Mullen; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alice and Dalton Pike and brothers-in-law, Glen McIlhargie and Skip Hawk.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving daughter, Nicole Wherry and her life partner, Jared Wallak; granddaughters, Lindsey Gross, Iris Valor Wallak and great-granddaughter, Jane Marie. Clyde is also survived by his siblings and their spouses, Brenda and Duane Metz, Karen McIlhargie, Shelia Hawk, Virgil and Janie Wherry and David and Lynne Wherry; sister-in-law, Sheri Wherry; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Robin and Larry Muntean; close cousins, Rhonda and James Gross and Claudia Cox Plottner; a slew of nieces and nephews that loved Uncle Clyde and many great-nieces and great-nephews he adored. He also had lots of close family friends he considered family as well.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 6, 2023, in the Lisbon Cemetery Chapel, with Mary Vietmeier, officiating.

Clyde loved to garden, so in lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending zone appropriate vegetable plants, berry fruit bushes and trees or perennial flowers that may be planted at their home so they can cherish his memory every time they harvest.

Clyde’s arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

