Claudia J. Laughlin, Newbury, Ohio

NEWBURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia J. Laughlin, 90, formerly of Lisbon, passed away at 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Ohman Family Living at Holly Hill.

Mrs. Laughlin was born June 20, 1931 in Irondale, Ohio, a daughter of the late Cecil and Dorothy (Brock) Barker.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray V. Laughlin, whom she married on February 7, 1953; by her sister, Garnet Ehlenbach; brother, Cecil Wayne Barker and granddaughter, Bethany Laughlin.

A 1948 graduate of Salineville High School, Claudia studied Nursing at Kent State University and served faithfully in many roles at Salem Community Hospital before retiring in 1985.

Claudia was a gentle soul who loved books, music, her family and the Lord. She could sing in perfect harmony and lent her voice to the Believers Christian Fellowship Church of Salem and the New Lebanon United Presbyterian Church in Gavers, where she also taught Bible school.

Her vivid smile and quick wit shine on in her cherished family, son, William (Cheryl) Laughlin of Lisbon; daughter, Sandra (Paul) Davis of Chardon; son, Roger (Machelle) Laughlin of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Weisinger of Texas, Andrew (Preshni) Laughlin of Oklahoma, Joe Laughlin of Lisbon, Elizabeth (Gary) Somerset of Maryland, John (Mary) Davis of Lisbon, Ciara(Aubrey) Penrod and Luke Laughlin, both of Oklahoma. Her legacy continues with seven great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Jane Thompson and many nieces and nephews.

Her steadfast faith and tender ways formed the foundation of her family and she will be forever in our hearts.

Private visitation and funeral services were held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Reverend Ronald Laughlin officiating.

Private burial took place at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Claudia J. Laughlin, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.