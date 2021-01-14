Clara M. Rose, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara M. (Hawthorne) Rose, 87, of Lisbon, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, January 14, 2021.

She was born on March 1, 1933 in Broadacre, Ohio, a daughter of the late Avery and Grace (Peggs) Hawthorne and had lived her whole life in Lisbon.

She graduated from David Anderson High School in 1952.

She married her high school sweetheart, Dean Rose, on November 22, 1953 and they had two children, Tad (Kelli) Rose and Cindy (Bud) Warrington, who both survive her. She was devoted to her family.

She and Dean spent about 17 years wintering in Ellenton, Florida. They enjoyed antiquing, flea markets and spending time with family and friends.

She had been a member of the Columbiana County Doll Club, the Sunshine Club and the Explorers. Clara’s family and friends also know she was a legendary shopper! Dean once said he couldn’t believe how much money she had saved him over the years by getting such great deals!

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, whom all called her NeeNee, Justin (Jamie) Garwood, Brandon (Emily) Garwood, Megan (Bob) Bitzenhofer, Jessica (Jacob) Lauber and Tessa Rose. She also loved her great-grandchildren, Maddie Garwood, Bailey Garwood and Mason, Molly and Mark Lauber. She also is survived by her siblings, Jack (Betty) Hawthorne, Margaret McCamon and Virginia (Dennis) Flugan; her brothers-in-law, Jerry Rose and Dave (Inez) Rose and her sister-in-law, Elaine Rose.

Her husband, Dean preceded her in death, on May 1, 2015, after over 61 years of marriage. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Wilbur (Martha) Hawthorne, Naomi (Kenneth) Sebrell and Fay Lynn and brothers-in-law, Glen Rose and Judd McCamon.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Clara’s memory to Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, Northeast Ohio Region, 6060 Rockside Woods Blvd., Suite 315, Independence OH 44131.

