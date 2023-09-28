LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Clara Jean “Jeannie” Richards, passed away at 2:15 a.m., Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Hospice of the Valley’s Hospice House.

Jeannie was born September 25, 1961 in Indiana County, Pennsylvania.

She will be sadly missed by her guardian of 30 years, Pam Elkins, and her numerous friends and staff at Sunrise Homes and Threshold Residential where she had resided. She will also be missed by her friends and staff at EDI-Central and CLW where she worked.

A memorial service will be held at 2:15 p.m., Monday, October 2, 2023 at the Creative Learning Workshop, 38700 Saltwell Rd., Lisbon, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 29 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.