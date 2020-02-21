Clara A. Fees, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara A. Fees, 90 of Spillway Rd., passed away quietly at 2:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at the Salem North Healthcare Center.

Mrs. Fees recently celebrated her 90th birthday, as she was born February 13, 1930 in Cleveland, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Hambor) Juhasz.

Clara was a Catholic by faith and had attended St. George Catholic Church.

A homemaker, she also worked as a baker at Lake Erie College at one time.

Her husband, John A. “Jack” Fees Sr., whom she married February 7, 1948, preceded her in death, October 8, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Peggy, Dorothy, and Jane and by her brother, John.

Clara is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughters, Karen (Dave) Brockway of Madison, Ohio and Elaine (Tom) Sentinek of Guilford Lake; son, John A. Fees, Jr. of Salem; four grandchildren, Brian (Cora) Hall, Rich (Leah) Hall, Kelly (James) Sentinek Humble and Tom Sentinek, Jr. and three great-grandchildren, Brandon Hall, Ryan Humble and Grace Humble.

Following Clara’s wishes no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

