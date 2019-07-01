Cindy L. (Greathouse) Eastman, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy L. (Greathouse) Eastman, 63, of Elm Street, passed away at 1:40 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

Born April 7, 1956 in Salem, she was a daughter of Glenn Greathouse and the late Eilah (Bell) Greathouse.

A 1974 graduate of Leetonia High School, Cindy worked as a florist for 28 years at Edward’s Florist.

She enjoyed crafting, bowling, mysteries and was a collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Glenn and Sandy Greathouse of Columbiana; sister, Christine Cloud of Lisbon; brothers, Douglas (Carolyn) Greathouse and Daniel Greathouse, both of Lisbon and Mark Greathouse and Donald (Connie) Greathouse, both of Salem; ten nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private memorial service celebrating Cindy’s life will be held by her family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may send condolences to her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

