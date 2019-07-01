Cindy L. (Greathouse) Eastman, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home

June 30, 2019

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Cindy L. (Greathouse) Eastman, Youngstown, Ohio - obit

More from MyValleyTributes:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cindy L. (Greathouse) Eastman, 63, of Elm Street, passed away at 1:40 p.m., Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Akron City Hospital.

Born April 7, 1956 in Salem, she was a daughter of Glenn Greathouse and the late Eilah (Bell) Greathouse.

A 1974 graduate of Leetonia High School, Cindy worked as a florist for 28 years at Edward’s Florist. 

She enjoyed crafting, bowling, mysteries and was a collector of Wizard of Oz memorabilia.

She is survived by her father and stepmother, Glenn and Sandy Greathouse of Columbiana; sister, Christine Cloud of Lisbon; brothers, Douglas (Carolyn) Greathouse and Daniel Greathouse, both of Lisbon and Mark Greathouse and Donald (Connie) Greathouse, both of Salem; ten nieces and nephews and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private memorial service celebrating Cindy’s life will be held by her family at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may send condolences to her family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 2 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sympathy Flowers
Send sympathy flowers