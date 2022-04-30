LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Christine F. Cottrill, 60, of Doubletree Road, formerly of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly at 11:07 p.m., Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at her home.

Christine was born December 2, 1961 in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard R. and Charlotte E. (Trost) Reinke and had lived most of her life in Lisbon, moving to Nevada in 2021.

Chris was a 1979 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School. She then furthered her education at Kent State University, earning her bachelor’s degree in business management.

She worked as a phlebotomist at Quest Diagnostics for many years and then at Dr. Hill’s office in Boardman.

She was a member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church.

Chris was an avid reader and enjoyed watching “Chic flicks.” Upon moving to Nevada, she loved to go hiking and enjoyed the outdoors.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, Allen W. Cottrill, whom she married May 3, 1998; her children, Sierra Cottrill and Kyle (Ashley) Reinke and their children, Dominic, Edie and another future grandchild; her sisters, Linda (the late Bob) McCamon and Charlotte (Tom) McEwen and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Chris was also preceded in death by her nephew, Brian McEwen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Patrick Smith officiating.

Private burial for the family will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the funeral home. The family requests casual and relaxed attire.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chris’ memory to the Humane Society of Columbiana County, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460 or to the Diabetes Foundation at www.diabetesfoundationinc.org.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

