Charlotte J. Argabrite, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Argabrite, of Guilford Lake, Ohio, departed her loving family on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

She was the epitome of grace and a woman whose life was filled with the sharing of selfless, unending love to anyone she knew.

Charlotte was born on April 25, 1938, in Strange Creek, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Romie and Vada (Duffield) Spencer.

Charlotte was the devoted wife of Jackie Argabrite for 62 years. She and Jack raised their children with love and devotion.

The greatest joy she found during these years was the time she spent on the farm, teaching her children the things she had learned growing up in the country. Gardening, milking “Daisy”, canning and caring for the menagerie of animals always brought a smile to her face.

She was the mother of Andrea Argabrite of Lisbon, Sonya Johnson (Kirk), of Fredericksburg, Virginia and Lionel Argabrite (Roxanne), of Westerville, Ohio. She also had two grown grandchildren of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Samantha McMahon (Christopher) and Kaylan Dezeeuw (Raymond). These two ladies were Charlotte’s pride and joy. She also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Connor and Kaiden McMahon.

Charlotte had seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by sisters, Lilian Taylor, Violet Hardway, Linda Eads and brother, Dennis Eads.

She was preceded in death by siblings Sallie Butcher, Barbara Bostic and Romie Spencer.

As a Real Estate Broker, Charlotte was known for her professional and compassionate treatment of all her clients. She prided herself in looking out for homeowners as well as buyers, making sure the deal was right for everyone. She also worked for a time at the American Cancer Society, a job she found most rewarding.

Charlotte and her family were members of the Lisbon United Methodist Church since 1971. She and Jack were also part of the Masonic Family. Charlotte served as a Worthy Matron, along with other positions, while belonging to the Iva Chapter of the Eastern Star. She gained much fulfillment from the good works done by this organization.

Graveside services will be held at the Duffield Cemetery in Duck, West Virginia, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.

Face masks are required and social distancing protocols will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, Lisbon, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlotte’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org

Friends may share memories and leave condolences for the family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlotte J. Argabrite, please visit our floral store.