LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Ann Jamison, 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep at 3:45am, Sunday, April 30, 2023 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Charlotte was born November 29, 1943 in Salem, a daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Nace) Childs; and was a life resident of the area.

A 1961 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, she worked as a seamstress and as a waitress at many local restaurants, retiring in 2016 from Italo’s in Lisbon.

Charlotte was a Christian by faith and had lastly attended at the Greenford Christian Church.

She lived life to the fullest and enjoyed trips to Mountaineer, playing dominoes with her family and friends, and sewing and baking. Her Christmas cookies and her pies were family favorites. But most of all her kids and grandkids were everything to her.

Her husband, David E. Jamison, whom she married July 8, 1989, preceded her in death; as did her sister, Marjorie Winters.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her sons and their wives, Scott and Kathy Krabill and Steven and Monica Krabill; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 4. 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Dennis Fellenger and Pastor Matthew Phillips co-officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

