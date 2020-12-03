Charles W. Faust, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles W. “Charlie” Faust, 78, passed away peacefully at 6:05 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Salem Regional Medical Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Faust was born August 5, 1942, in Grafton, West Virginia, the only son of the late Charles A. and Gertrude M. (Mathis) Faust.

A 1960 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Charlie attended both Mount Union College and Youngstown State University.

He worked for various employers over the years, including NRM, Dad’s Dog Food, the Columbiana County Garage and for his father at the former Firestone National Bank, until he retired in 1975.

Charlie was also a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church and was a member of the Ohio Buckeye Sheriffs Association.

He will be fondly remembered as a friendly, outgoing person, who enjoyed a spirited conversation about current events with his many friends. Charlie also enjoyed reading the newspaper every day to follow what was happening in the community and the rest of the world. He also loved to travel and would go to Florida every year.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon R. (Bell) Faust, whom he married December 18, 1977; his brother-in-law, Lowell (Fran) Bell of Port Saint Lucie, Florida; nephew, Scott (Julie) Bell and their sons, Joshua and Joseph, of Bremen, Ohio and nephew, Todd (Susan) Bell and their daughter, Anna of Fort Meyers, Florida.

The family would like to thank Dr. Maria Ryhal and the staff at Salem Regional Medical Center for their loving care during Charlie’s stay at the hospital.

Private graveside services will be held at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date with Rev. Robert Edwards officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

