GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles R. “Chuck” Bennett, 66, passed away unexpectedly at 2:06am, Sunday, April 16, 2023 at his friend’s home following an apparent heart attack.

Chuck was born November 16, 1956 in East Liverpool, a son of the late Ernest and Donna (Beaver) Bennett and had lived all of his life in the area.

A graduate of East Liverpool High School, Chuck worked at Mountaineer Casino and Resort for more than 25 years. He also enjoyed cooking and grilling out at the lake.

He survived and will be dearly missed by his uncle and aunt, Chuck and Becky Beaver of East Liverpool; his aunt, Suzanne Barrett of California; several nieces and nephews; and his many friends.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeanette England and by his brother, Tommy “Moose” Bennett.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s memory to Angels for Animals.

