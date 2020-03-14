Charles Ellis Hawkins, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Hawkins, 98, passed away Wednesday evening, March 11, 2020 at the Assumption Village in North Lima.

Mr. Hawkins was born June 28, 1921 in New Waterford, Ohio; a son of the late Ori and Edna (Richardson) Hawkins.

Charles proudly served our country as a member of the U.S. Army during WWII in the Asiatic/Pacific Theatre from 1942 to 1945. He was honorably discharged from the 162nd Infantry Regiment.

Upon his arrival home, Charles married his sweetheart, Dorothy Souders, on December 25, 1945. Together they lived in Rogers, where they raised their four children.

Charles was a dedicated Christian man and was an active member of the Rogers Methodist Church and the Rogers Village Council. He was also a volunteer at the Salem Community Hospital, where for many years, he visited and encouraged others.

Following Dorothy’s passing, Charles married Marie Kirk on June 9, 2006. Together they enjoyed traveling and her loving care enabled him to live a long life in good health.

Charles was an avid woodworker who had enjoyed working in his workshop until just last fall. He delighted in his woodworking and had attended several craft shows over the years.

Mr. Hawkins also enjoyed reading Bible prophesy and reminiscing about traveling and camping with his family.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Marie; his children, Marcia (Sherman) Griggs, Forrest (Susan) Hawkins and Roxanne (Don) Witmer; his son-in-law, Criss La Moncha; his brother, Ellis (Mary Ann) Hawkins; his six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his first wife, Dorothy, Charles was also preceded in death by his daughter, Charmaine La Moncha; daughter-in-law, Lorie Hawkins; sister, Martha Sauer; brothers, Glen, Floyd and Richard Hawkins.

As a final loving act, Charles donated himself to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation for scientific and educational advancement.

A memorial service celebrating his wonderful life will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Midway Mennonite Church, 13376 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

The family will receive friends from 2 :00 p.m. until the time of services at the church on Sunday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Feed My Sheep Food Ministries, 46361 Walnut Street, Rogers, OH 44455.

