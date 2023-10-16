LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward “Chuck” Latshaw, 61, of Lisbon, passed away at his home.

Chuck was born August 29, 1962 in Salem, a son of Edward Latshaw of Lisbon and the late Iona Gloria (Weyand) Libert.

A graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he was employed as a molder at Albco Foundry and Machine in Lisbon.

Chuck will be remembered as an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish.

He also proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army, serving in Germany during peacetime.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his sister, Rose (Jim) DeBray of Milford, Kansas; brothers, Nathan (Vickie) Latshaw of East Liverpool, David (Kim) Latshaw of Leetonia, Glenn and Ralph Libert, both of Lisbon, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Chuck was also preceded in death by his brother, Allen D. Latshaw.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

