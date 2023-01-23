HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles David Gall, 82, passed away peacefully at 12:35 p.m., Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

David was born June 1, 1940 in Moultrie, Ohio, a son of the late George and Anna (Cooper) Gall and was a life resident of the area.

A 1958 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, David worked as a supervisor at the maintenance of the way station in Canton for Conrail from 1971 until he retired in 1996.

He was also a lifelong farmer; a Presbyterian by faith; was a Civil War buff and enjoyed woodworking and antique cars.

David also proudly served our country as a member of the United States Army, serving during peacetime.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Nancy Ann (Bender) Gall, whom he married November 23, 1963; children, Angela Gall and Michael (Leslie) Gall; siblings, Frank (Virginia) Gall, Nancy (Tom) Crawford and Roger (Lois) Gall; grandchildren, Timothy and Krista; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Gunner, Aurora, Scarlett and Sylas; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was also preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor D. Kampher.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 26, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Cameron Brinker officiating.

The family will receive guests from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Thursday, January 26 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service, at Grove Hill Cemetery, where the Salem Honor Guard will accord full military honors.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

