LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecil E. “Ed” Adams, 66, of Grandview Street, passed away unexpectedly at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home.

Ed was born September 4, 1956 in Salem, a son of the late Gordan and Beatrice (Zepperneck) Adams and had lived in Columbiana County all of his life.

He was a graduate of Salem High School.

Ed worked at Brentwood Originals in Austintown for nearly 20 years.

He had formerly attended Real Life Assembly of God Church in Salem.

He enjoyed reading, repairing small engines and working on cars. He just had a knack for fixing things.

He is survived by his children, Stephen (Danielle) Adams, Kim (Steve) Rendziniac and Keith Geho; his grandchildren, Trenton, Shyanne, Logan, Jordyn, Aeron and Lucian; brothers, Don (Darlene) Adams and Dan Adams and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was also preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Johansson.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

