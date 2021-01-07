Carolyn L. Hammitt, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Hammitt, 89, passed away peacefully at 8:05 a.m., Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Continuing Healthcare of Lisbon.

Mrs. Hammitt was born January 3, 1932 in Youngstown and was a daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Gordon.

A graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University, Carolyn was a school teacher at McKinley Elementary, retiring after 30 faithful years.

She was a member of Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she was active in United Methodist Women, the Birthday Club and the Church’s Food Pantry.

She was also an avid reader.

Her husband, John “Jack” Hammitt, whom she married July 21, 1956, preceded her in death December 8, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly Nold and by her sisters, Sally Helsel and Judith Weaver.

She is survived by her daughter, Tracy (Mike) Vazquez of Tega Cay, South Carolina; son, Scott (Linda) Hammitt of Gastonia, North Carolina; son-in-law, Daniel O. Nold of Lisbon; grandsons, Jacob (Sarah) Hammitt, Nathan (Alyson) Hammitt and Jonathon (Courtney) Hammitt, as well as many friends and neighbors.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carolyn’s memory to Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home

