Caroline Kelly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Kelly, 95, formerly of Salem and Lisbon, passed away peacefully Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Inn at Christine Valley in Youngstown.

Mrs. Kelly was born May 21, 1925 in Gavers, Ohio, a daughter of the late Henry E. and Rachel (Coppinger) Steitz and had lived most of her life in Lisbon before moving to Salem 28 years ago.

A 1943 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, Caroline worked as a cook and a server in the cafeteria at the Lisbon Schools for more than 25 years, retiring in 1988.

Mrs. Kelly was a devote Catholic. She was a former member of St. George Catholic Church, having served on the Altar and Rosary Society and was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, where she served both on the Altar and Rosary Society and the Legion of Mary Society.

She was also a member of the Wilfred J. Clunk VFW Post 4111 ladies auxiliary, loved to play BINGO any time she could and was a loyal Cleveland Indians Fan but most of all she loved her grandchildren and spending time with them.

Her husband, William Patrick “Bill” Kelly, whom she married June 26, 1948, preceded her in death December 24, 1997. She was also preceded in death by all of her siblings, Marie, Henry, Eugene and Carl Steitz and two sets of twins, Marcella Welsh and Margaret Steitz and Pauline and Jack Steitz.

Caroline is survived by her son, Patrick A. Kelly and daughter-in-law, Theresa of Canfield; grandchildren, Katherine “Katie” Kelly and Patrick A. Kelly, Jr. and several nieces and nephews.

Private calling hours for the family and a private funeral mass was celebrated Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church with Msgr. Robert J. Siffrin officiating.

Mrs. Kelly was laid to rest beside her husband at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the management and staff for their love and care during Caroline’s stay at the Inn at Christine Valley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Kelly’s memory to the St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Salem, Ohio or Potential Development Schools, Youngstown, Ohio.

