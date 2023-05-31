COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline Crawford, 85, formerly of Lisbon, went home to be with her Lord at 7:09 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at the Hospice House of complications of a recent stroke.

Caroline was born January 2, 1938 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Frank Wandell and the late Gertrude Mary (Carpenter) Schmidt.

She worked for 30 years in the Columbiana County Clerk of Courts office, retiring in 1998.

She was a member of the Lisbon First Christian Church.

She and her husband loved to travel; she also enjoyed playing cards and socializing with her friends and her tea parties with her grandchildren but the most important aspect of her life was her loving family.

Her husband, Ronald “Ronnie” Crawford, whom she married October 31, 1958, preceded her in death May 26, 2015. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Thomas Schmidt.

She is survived and will be cherished by her children, Joy (Gary) Dailey, Marybeth (Doug) Jackson and David (Teresa) Crawford, all of Lisbon; sisters, Grace Gladden of Oklahoma, Betty Liggitt of North Jackson and Jeanie Smith of Arizona; seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon with Pastor Bob Garwood officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 2 at the church.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514 or to the Lisbon First Christian Church, 225 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Friends may also view Caroline’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

