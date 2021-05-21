Carl L. Tuttle, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl L. Tuttle, 60, of West Washington Street, passed away unexpectedly at his home.

Mr. Tuttle was born June 11, 1960, in Salem, Ohio, a son of the late Elliot G. and Inez Irene (Searls) Tuttle and had lived in Lisbon all of his life.

Carl was a 1978 Lisbon David Anderson High School graduate.

Carl worked at the Lisbon Morning Journal for many years.

He was also a former member of the Lisbon Eagles, where he had served as treasurer for some time and he enjoyed bowling.

He is survived by his brother, Curtis (Kay) Tuttle of Salem and seven nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Carl was also preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Tuttle Wilson.

Following his wishes, no services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting his family.

