Carl L. Andric, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl L. Andric, 93, of Adams Road, passed away peacefully at 7:50 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Andric was born December 17, 1926 in Elkton, Ohio and was a son of the late Larwin “Pete” and Pearl Anna (Westover) Andric.

Carl worked as a machinist for 44 years with the E.W. Bliss Company, retiring in 1989.

He was a Jehovah’s Witness and member of the Lisbon Eagles Aerie 2216 and the Lisbon VFW Post 4111.

His wife, Joan J. (Adams) Andric, whom he married November 26, 1948, preceded him in death October 13, 1995. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Randy and Phillip Andric; brothers, Charles R., Gary L. and Larry Andric and grandson, Mark A. Arnold.

He is survived by his children, Sandy Andric and C. Richard (Eileen) Andric, both of Lisbon; sister, Betty (the late Donald) Meek of Salem; grandchildren, Bobby Jo Finney, Christopher Richard (Wendy) Andric and Lisa Marie (Jeff) Simms; stepgranddaughter, Stacey Butcher; great-grandchildren, Jessi, Kyle, Taylor, Cory, Courtney and Carmen and great-great-grandson, Cain.

Following his wishes, private visitation for his family was held at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. No public calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

