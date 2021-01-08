Carl E. Marx, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl E. Marx, 83, passed away at 5:30am, Friday, January 8, 2021 at the Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a recent illness.

Mr. Marx was born June 17, 1937 in Lisbon; a son of the late Rudolph and Erma (Bowsher) Marx and had lived in the area all of his life.

A 1955 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School, he retired as a welder from Columbiana Boiler Company with over 40 years of faithful service.

He was an avid garden tractor puller and was very active in the Lisbon Youth Baseball program.

He is survived by his sons, Bill (Lisa) Marx of Hubbard, Jim (Atisha) Marx of Salem and Tom Marx of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Helen Carlisle of Lisbon and grandchildren, Dillon Marx, Jeff Marx, Ashley Marx, Caitlyn Marx and Madison Marx.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Marx.

Private visitation will be held for the family at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with burial following at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl E. Marx, please visit our floral store.