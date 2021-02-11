Bruce C. Pastore, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bruce C. Pastore, 69, of Lisbon, passed away unexpectedly at 5:18 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021, in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center, following a massive heart attack.

Mr. Pastore was born August 20, 1951, in Salem, a son of the late Albert C. and Joan E. (Lodge) Pastore.

Bruce was a 1969 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Bruce furthered his education by attending classes at Youngstown State University.

He worked in the IT Department at the former, Chester Hoist, for 44 years, retiring in 2018.

Bruce was a member of the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene and loved working on his computers.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia J. “Patty” (Barnes) Pastore, whom he married August 28, 1976; sister, Nancy (Tony) Smith of Lisbon; brother, Brad (Monica) Pastore of Salem; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rusty and Jean Barnes of Lisbon; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Rick and Sharon Barnes of Lisbon and six nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents; Bruce was also preceded in death by his son, Scott A. Pastore.

Private funeral services will be held Tuesday afternoon, February 16, 2021, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Rev. Brian Brown officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Columbiana County Humane Society, P.O. Box 101, Salem, OH 44460.

