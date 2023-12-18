LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brock Huston, 74, passed away at 11:03 p.m., Saturday, December 16, 2023 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center following a yearlong battle with cancer.

Brock was born December 31, 1948 in Salem, a son of the late Donald R. and Kathleen (Montgomery) Huston and had lived all of his life in the Lisbon area.

A 1967 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Brock was a plumbing and heating specialist with Dowd and Huston Plumbing and Heating of Lisbon.

He was also an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He is survived by his two brothers; a sister; dear friends, Terry Dowd, Aaron Marshalek and JoAnn Hawthorne and many other friends and acquaintances.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, December 21, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Pastor Kari Lankford officiating. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Friends may also view Brock’s memorial tribute page, share a memory and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brock Huston, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 19 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.