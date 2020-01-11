Brian Keith Seevers, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Keith Seevers, 53, of Center Street, passed away unexpectedly at 12:36 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Brian was born February 1, 1966 in Salem, a son of the late Charles “Ted” Seevers and Carol E. (Poynter) Seevers Kniseley and had lived in the area all of his life.

A 1984 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Brian had attended Evangel University and was currently working for the Community Action Agency of Columbiana County as a CARTS driver. He had also worked for Lisbon David Anderson Schools.

Brian loved kids and football and had coached at both Lisbon and Beaver Local for many years as well as officiated many games for several years. He was also a former member of the Lisbon Eagles and the Lisbon Lions Club. Brian also loved to entertain children of all ages as Santa at Christmas time. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all.

In addition to his mother and stepfather, Carol and Dan Kniseley of Guilford Lake, he leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Trudie (Plant) Seevers, whom he married June 20, 1994; his daughters, Lindsey Angle Fidler and her husband, Mike of Weirton, WV and Bailey Seevers of Upper Sandusky, Ohio; his sister, Debbie Seevers Mabrey of Lexington, Kentucky; step brother, Josh Kniseley of Salem; grandchildren, Abby and Wyatt Fidler; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

In addition to his father, he was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles, June and Minnie.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Lisbon Church of the Nazarene, 505 North Market Street, Lisbon with Rev. Brian Brown of the church officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 -4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church.

Friends may also view Brian’s memorial tribute page and send condolences to his family at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com