Bonnie M. Smith Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie M. Smith, 77, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning at her home.

Bonnie was born June 27, 1944 in East Liverpool, a daughter of the late Frederick A. and Jane L. “Jenny” (Pastore) Blackhurst and had lived in the area all of her life.

She was a 1962 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

She worked a few years in housekeeping at the former Salem City Hospital. Along with her husband, she owned and operated Buckeye Beverage in Lisbon for nearly 40 years. She was a former daycare provider with the CCDJFS and worked in a variety of capacities at McKinley Elementary School as well.

Bonnie was a faithful member of St. George Catholic Church, where she served on parish council, was a lector, CCD teacher, and member of the Altar & Rosary Society. She was also a lifetime member of the VFW Post 4111 Auxiliary and Lisbon Eagles 2216 Auxiliary.

She will be remembered for her love of visiting area antique shops, always beginning every Saturday with a trip to one of her favorites, PickersDaughter Highlandtown.

Bonnie leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband, James E. “Jim” Smith, whom she married July 4, 1964; her daughters, Christine Borg, Tracy Smith, Cassandra (William) Adkins, Michele Smith and Jamie Smith, all of Lisbon; her grandchildren, Jared (Candace) Borg of Cleveland, Nathan Borg of Columbus, Jenna Dickson of Akron, Kayla Dickson of Boardman, Breann and Madison Adkins both of Lisbon, Kyle Rankin of Iwakuni, Japan, Adam Rankin of Lisbon and Reagan Smith of Lisbon; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was also preceded in death by her brother, James C. Blackhurst; sister, Suzanna J. Coleman; infant sister, Mary Darlin Blackhurst and son-in-law, Charles J. Borg, Jr.

The family will receive family and friends for visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, September 16, at Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. George Altar & Rosary Society, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bonnie M. Smith, please visit our floral store.