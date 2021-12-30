LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lynn Warrington, 59, of West Washington Street, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at 9:35 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness.

Bonnie was born March 21, 1962, in Hubbard, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles Panning and Ethel (Boyd Panning Orr and had moved to Lisbon from Youngstown after retiring as a counselor with Meridian Services in 2019.

Mrs. Warrington was a graduate of Hubbard High School and had received her Associates degree in information technologies.

Bonnie will be fondly remembered as a loving, selfless person who cared for everyone around her. She was also an avid reader.

Her husband, Ron Warrington, whom she married January 1, 1982, preceded her in death, March 12, 2019; She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Cassie Warrington and by her son, Johnny Warrington.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita (Tony) Cupo of Sarasota, Florida; sons, Brian (Jen) Warrington of Smithton, Pennsylvania and Andrew (Alicia) Warrington of Lisbon; brothers, Bill (Roseann) Panning and Tom Panning, both of Hubbard; grandchildren, Amber, Audrey, Ruby, Violet, Ashley, Zach, Madison, Justin, Alaska, Julian, Addison, Dylan and Julani and several nieces and nephews.

Following her wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed at this time.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

