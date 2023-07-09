LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Wells, 83, passed away quietly at 7:04 a.m., Sunday, July 9, 2023, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation following a recent illness, surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Wells was born April 15, 1940, in Rogers, Ohio, a daughter of the late William Harold and Evelyn Margaret (Andric) Lawrence.

Beverly was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, canning and baking, but most of all loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

On September 2, 1956, Beverly married her true love, Orrie E. Wells and the two cherished 66 years of marriage until his passing on April 4 of this year.

The two were blessed with eight children, Brenda (Rick) McKee, Rebecca (Jeff) Harbol, Patty (Ken Springer) Carnes, Luke (Marilyn) Wells, Tammie (Gilbert) Jones, Bonnie (Rob) Wesig, Tina (Kurt) Sheely and Belinda (Ken) Walter; 21 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Beverly is also survived by her sister, Mary (the late Sam “Barney”) Bowser and sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joyce (Alan) Rankin, Cindy (Bobby) Wright, Rick (Donita) Wells and Glenn (the late Delores) Wells.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Lawrence; sister, Carolyn J. Miller; brother-in-law, William Wells, Jr.; sister-in-law, Clara Bosel; infant brother-in-law, Billy Wells and grandson, Steve Martin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, with Pastor Bob Rowley, officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.

