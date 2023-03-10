HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Mae (Cain) Kibler Hawthorne, 93, of Plymouth Street, entered her eternal rest peacefully at her son, Dean Kibler’s home at 9:15 a.m., Friday, March 10, 2023.

Betty was born on May 7, 1929 in Suffield, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ernest and Bonnie (McGinnis) Cain.

Betty loved attending the family gatherings, gardening, raising flowers, watching, and feeding her wild birds, and photography. She enjoyed attending tractor pulls with Jack and was the Columbiana County Antique Tractor Club recorder for many years. She was a member of and enjoyed attending the Presbyterian Church of Hanoverton.

Her husband, Robert Dean Kibler, whom she married June 7, 1947, preceded her in death in 1972. Her husband, John C. “Jack” Hawthorne, whom she married May 7, 1996, preceded her in death, May 1, 2021.

Betty is survived by her children, Dale (Beverly) Kibler, Dean (Betty) Kibler, Richard (Kathy) Kibler, Don (Kris) Kibler, and Kathy (Rod) Sanlo; daughters-in-law, Sue Kibler and Becky Kibler; 16 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husbands, Betty was also preceded in death by her sons, William and Danny Kibler; sisters, Marie Toalston and Evelyn Toalston; brother, Gerald Cain, and infant sister, Mary Cain.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church, 10236 Plymouth Street, Hanoverton with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 8pm, Monday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home and 1 hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hanoverton Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 127, Hanoverton, Ohio 44423.

The family wishes to thank Allay Senor Care for her short stay there and to Harmony Hospice in her final hours.

