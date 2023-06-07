LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Louise Reese Houlette, 93 of Lisbon, the matriarch of her beloved family passed away peacefully Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Calcutta Health Care Center .

Betty was born February 16, 1930, the daughter of Raymond and Alice (Fox) Reese, sister to Billy, Richard Reese, and “Joanie-Bird” Cope, wife of William Ross Houlette who all preceded her in death.

She grew up on Washington Street and graduated from Lisbon David Anderson High School in 1949, a member of the marching band majorette line.

Betty was a force to be reckoned with in the kitchen. She created masterpiece dishes and always had a cupboard full of “goodies” as she credits her mother-in-law, Dorothy Houlette for her grace, style, and knowledge in the kitchen. Her sewing skills kept everyone together at the seams, a basic life skill she learned at a young age, until the last year, she used that old Singer where she made her generational Raggedy Ann & Andy Dolls aka “My Babies” and the 70 potato sack dresses she made for the children of the Sudan. Betty also was creative in any kind of ceramics, art and painting. She knitted hats, scarves and a variety of other things, quilter, also known for making the only two infamous Lisbon Blue Devil sweaters for her granddaughters Dana & Chrissy. The task took her shy of two years.

Betty was a waitress at the 7&14 Truck Stop, worked at Buckeye Publishing, traveled the countryside with her mini donut truck, sold nuts and spices at all of the surrounding flea markets and made friends with everyone from Ohio to Florida. In 1983, Betty, Bill, Robin, and Barb decided to take a leap of faith and opened Lisbon’s iconic Houlette’s Farm Market where she put her talents to work creating beautiful fruit baskets, baked goods and sandwiches, a business that started small and evolved into a Lisbon landmark until its closing.

Betty was a member of the Eastern Star, lifelong member of the First United Methodist, Queen of the luncheons and dinners, member of the UMW, which she proudly served for many years with her best girls, Peppy, Doris, Lee Ann, Marilyn, Janie, Rita, Gloria and Joyce.

Betty spent the ultimate day encompassed by her family centered around her Hub “her kitchen table” where she normally had a dog or two sleeping at her feet. Betty had the largest extended family network and considered everyone and anyone family.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Ann and William Caldwell, Robin Houlette (Cecelia and Maxi James), Lee and Karen Houlette; her grandchildren, Mark Caldwell, Christine Buchanan and Keith Savage, Dana and Michael Blackburn, Steve and Mindi Houlette, Collin (Rachel) and Darrin Houlette, Ronald Buchanan; great-grandchildren, Sarah Caldwell, Peyton (Aaron) and Brice (Kim) Blackburn, Sefton and Ashten Houlette, Madalyn and Sophia Buchanan, Iona and Marilyn Houlette; extended great-grandchildren, Abi Laughlin and Marcus, John, Ashley, JR, Erin, Kady, Hadyn, Gavyn, Chloe, Taylor, Brennen, Rosie, Lilah, and Tessa Blackburn.

Betty’s family would like to graciously thank Mandy Mustake, JoAnn Luketic, Community Hospice and Calcutta Healthcare for their excellent care of Betty over the past year.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to c/o Beautification Committee-Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce, 120 N. Market St. or FUMC, 114 E. Washington Street, both of Lisbon.

A memorial service will be held Friday, June 16, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lisbon.

Arrangements are being handled by Eells-Leggett- Stauffer Funeral Home.

