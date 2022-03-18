LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Wright, 78, of Lisbon Road, passed away unexpectedly at 9:17 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Wright was born January 2, 1944 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Oren and Eliza Elizabeth (Savage) Liber, and had lived in the area all of her life.

A 1962 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, and tending to her flowers but most of all she loved to make crafts. Betty was also a member of the Lisbon Eagles 2216.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her husband, James “Skip” Wright, whom she married December 29, 1998; daughters, Vanessa Johnson of Lisbon and Alice Simms of Salem; sons, Gary (Billie Jo) Simms of Leetonia and Jeff (Lisa) Simms of Columbiana; brother, Tom (Wanda) Liber of Wasco, California; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was also preceded in death by her sister, Nesta Lee Jeffery and by her brother, Oren Liber, Jr.

A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Private burial will take place at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

