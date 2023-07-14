LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Baum, 96, formerly of Bradenton Beach, Florida and Leetonia, passed away peacefully at 9:40 a.m., Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Allay Senior Care.

Betty was born August 2, 1926 in Canton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Claude and Mary (Brand) Eggleston.

She worked as a school teacher in the East Liverpool and Leetonia School districts.

A member of St. George Catholic Church, she was a life member of OEA, NEA and the Columbiana County Retired Teachers Association.

While living in Florida, she volunteered for many years working with the homeless.

Betty is survived and will be deeply missed by her daughter, Susan (Sal) Biondo of Georgia; son, John (Pam) Baum of Lisbon; six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and two stepgranddaughters.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Baum in 1984 and by Stanley Yendriga in 1996; her son, James Baum in 2008; her sister, Mary Jane Goff and by her brothers, Karl and Charles Eggleston.

Private interment will be held at the Lisbon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Improvement Fund at St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

