Bessie (Tamati) Clark, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie (Tamati) Clark, 86, of Harvey Avenue, passed away peacefully at 8:04 a.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the Justin T. Rogers Hospice Care Center in Akron following a brief illness.

Mrs. Clark was born January 4, 1933 in Lisbon, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marika Tamati, and had lived in Lisbon all of her life.

A 1950 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson, she worked at Crosser’s Diner in her younger years and then at GM Lordstown as an assembler for 17 years until her retirement.

Bessie loved to swim and socialize at the Lisbon Village Pool and was a 40-year member of the Calcutta YMCA. She was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Her husband, Willard D. “Sharkie” Clark, whom she married September 15, 1951, preceded her in death June 7, 1988. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Dean and Adam Tamati.

Bessie is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Linda (Don) Thernes of Tallmadge; son, Dave (Vicki Johnson) Clark of Mentor and grandchildren, Justin (fiancée, Marissa Fiorilli) Thernes of Cleveland, Michael Alan (Heather) Clark of Mentor and Mackenzie Clark of Mentor.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Dana Blakburn officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive guests from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday, September 3 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.

Friends may also view Bessie’s memorial tribute page and send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.