LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernice Monter, 95, of North Beaver Street, passed away quietly in her sleep Thursday, December 23, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Monter was born October 29, 1926 in Follansbee, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Alden and Florence Edna (Lantz) Blosser, and had moved to Lisbon in 1948 after graduating and receiving her bachelor’s degree from West Liberty State College.

In Lisbon, she became the Business Education Teacher at David Anderson High School, where she taught typing, shorthand and COE until retiring with 30 years of faithful service in 1978.

She was a 65 year member of the Lisbon First United Methodist Church, where she served as the financial secretary for 27 years and taught Sunday school.

Mrs. Monter was a former member of the Professional Woman’s Club; was an avid gardener and enjoyed collecting dolls. She will be fondly remembered for that sparkle in her eye, her ever present smile; her spunkiness and her can do attitude toward life’s challenges.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Monter on October 15, 1982; her siblings, Bernard Blosser, Audrey Debnar and Betty Maderia and her dear friend, John Gasser.

She is survived by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Following her wishes, a private graveside service will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at St. John’s Cemetery in Follansbee, West Virginia.

A very special thank you to the caregivers who showed such compassion and love during the last month and to all the friends and neighbors for the visits, cards and prayers. She truly had amazing friends and was a very unique lady.

Memorial contributions may be made in Bernice’s memory to the Lisbon Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 421, Lisbon, Ohio 44432 or the Health Welfare Fund c/o Lisbon First United Methodist Church, 114 East Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

