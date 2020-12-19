Barbara A. McKarns, Hanoverton, Ohio

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. McKarns 78, passed away at 6:15am, Friday, December 18, 2020 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. McKarns was born August 9, 1942 in Salem, a daughter of the late Charles Bricker and Margaret (Burson) Bricker.

A lifelong resident of the area, Barbara worked as a book keeper at Salem Drug for many years, she also worked at OSU Extension and then as a bookkeeper at Witmers Inc. until she retired.

She was a member of the Bethesda Presbyterian Church; was a 4-H advisor and active within several county 4-H clubs.

She is survived by her husband, Dale B. McKarns, whom she married November 14, 1963; sons, Andrew McKarns of Summitville and John (Shari) McKarns of Hanoverton; sisters, Carol Brown and Sally (Roger) Bently both of Salem and Marsha (Randy) Ricker of Hilton Head, South Carolina; brothers, Raymond Bricker and Joe Bricker, both of Salem; sister-in-law, Charlene (Richard) Hall of Leetonia; brother-in-law, Brian (Anne) McKarns of Minerva; grandchildren, Carrie (Dylan) Ketchum, Sean McKarns, Emily McKarns, Catherine (Evan) Robb, and Stacy (Stacey) Jarrett; great grandchildren, Dylan Ketchum, Andy Sanor, Easton and Ella Robb, and Liam Jarrett and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, no services will be observed at this time.

A celebration of life service will be held for Barbara at a future date when all will be able to attend.

She will be laid to rest at the Bethesda Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

In lieu of any flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Barb’s memory to the Columbiana County 4-H OSUE, 7989 Dickey Drive, Suite 5, Lisbon, Ohio 44432.

Friends may view Barb’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

