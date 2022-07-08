LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey Jean Pittenger Sapp, 94, of Lisbon, passed away quietly Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her home.

Mrs. Sapp was born April 22, 1928 in Richmond, Ohio, a daughter of the late Hollis C. and Annabelle (Cook) Sterrett.

After attending Muskingum College, Audrey worked in the bookkeeping department at D.W. Dickey and Sons for many years, retiring in 1990.

A member of First Friends Church of Salem, she enjoyed reading and tending to her flower gardens.

Her husband, Bill Pittenger, whom she married April 22, 1950, preceded her in death on June 16, 1999. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Thomas Eugene Sapp on July 4, 2010 and by her sisters, Helen Evans and Annamary Beck.

She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Doug) Sampson of Salem, Ken (Donna) Pittenger of Kent and Rick (Anita) Pittenger of Lisbon; grandchildren, Julia Pittenger, Kevin (Jen) Pittenger, Andy Pittenger, Megan (Aaron) Alfani, Chad (Brianne) Sampson and Becca (Mike) Bensi and great-granddaughter, Maggie Sampson.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home where the family will receive friends starting at Noon.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salem First Friends Church, 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, OH 44460.

