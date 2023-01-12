WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette Lucy ‘Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, 74, passed away peacefully at 6:44am, Thursday, January 12, 2023 at her home with her loving family by her side.

Toni was born November 14, 1948 in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Luke A. and Stella Teresa (Centoni) Rogic.

A 1966 graduate of Ambridge High School, she worked as a data entry clerk at Westinghouse for 5 years. And then as she raised her family, she shared her love of music for over 40 years as the choir director and organist for St. George Catholic Church, Our Lady of Lourdes, Holy Trinity, and Immaculate Conception.

Toni leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Francis J. “Frank” Cunning, whom she married November 15, 1984. She is also survived by her children, Jenny Oates, Tammy (Judd) Webb, and Sara (Brett) Jordan; her son, Luke Cunning; sisters, Faith (Bill) Durham, Hope (Jim) Ashburn and Christine (Paul) Heyl; grandchildren, Jonathan Cunning, Jared (Katie) Knopp, Jacob Knopp, Paul Melnick, Reece Melnick, Faith Melnick, Maria McCauley, Luke Wyatt Cunning and Annabella Cunning; and great-grandchildren, Lia Cunning, Alivia Knopp, Aubree Knopp and Bowie West.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Luke A. Rogic, II.

A funeral mass celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at St. George Catholic Church, 271 West Chestnut Street, Lisbon, with Rev. Father Stephen Wassie officiating. Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., Sunday at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Antoinette Lucy “Toni” (Rogic) Cunning, please visit our floral store.