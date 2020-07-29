Anthony J. Krukowski, Jr., Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony J. “Tony” Krukowski, Jr., 76, of Summit Street, passed away at 9:22 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Mr. Krukowski was born on July 16, 1944 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anthony J. “Tony”. Sr. and the late Genevieve (Snedeker) Krukowski.

He was a 1962 graduate of Beaver Falls High School, where he participated in varsity football and track. In 1966, he graduated from Geneva College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in History/Social Studies. He received his Master’s of Science Degree in Education Administration from Youngstown State University in 1970.

Mr. Krukowski spent 35 years as an educator in Columbiana County. He served as the Superintendent of the Exempted Village of Lisbon Schools from 1989 until his retirement in 2000. He also served as Superintendent of the Southern Local Schools from 1983-1989. From 1970-1983, he served as Elementary Principal at Salineville Elementary, Middle School Principal at Southern Local Middle School and as High School Principal at Southern Local High School. He began his teaching career in 1966 as an eighth grade English teacher and freshman English teacher at Lincoln Elementary School and David Anderson High School. He also served as Varsity Head Track Coach, Varsity Head Cross Country Coach, as an assistant football coach and school newspaper advisor while teaching in Lisbon. During his career in education, he was a member of Buckeye Association of School Administrators, Ohio Education Association, Lisbon Education Association and Columbiana County Coaches Association. He also held membership in various service and booster clubs both at Lisbon and Southern Local. Mr. Krukowski was inducted into the Lisbon David Anderson High School Athletic Hall of Fame in September of 2013 as a coach and contributor.

Upon his retirement from education, he worked as a business intermediary for Confidential Business Sale, a company that was started by his son, Kipp. Tony retired from this work in 2013.

Tony was a dedicated husband, father and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his wife, sons, grandchildren and other members of his family. Besides his devotion to his family, he had a passion for sports, music, personal fitness and the ocean. Through the years, he and his wife spent many fun filled, relaxing days on the beach at the ocean. His passion for personal fitness led him to lifting weights and walking everyday on the Little Beaver Creek Greenway Trail. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pitt Panthers. He held season tickets for many years and took pleasure in taking his sons and grandchildren to the games. He coached T-Ball and Little League Baseball for the Lisbon Baseball Association. He also enjoyed participation with family and friends in fantasy baseball and football leagues. He enjoyed music and had an extensive collection of records and CDs, which he started when he was ten years old. His passion for music led him to expand his hobby into deejaying for fun, profit and charity performing under the name of DJ Mr. Blues. He was an active member of the National Association of Rhythm & Blues Dee Jays.

He is survived by his loving wife, Grace (Toth) Krukowski, whom he married on July 15, 1967; his sons, Casey Krukowski of Madison Heights, Michigan and Kipp (Lluvia) Krukowski of Windsor, Colorado; four grandchildren, Zerek and Victoria Krukowski of Windsor, Colorado and Zachary and Benjamin Krukowski of Madison Heights, Michigan; his sister, Terry (Mike) Dixon of Phoenix, Arizona and ten nieces and nephews.

Following Tony’s wishes no calling hours will be observed.

Private services for the family will be held on Friday afternoon, July 31, with Rev. Stephen Wassie officiating.

Private burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

A recording of Tony’s service will be available on his memorial tribute page.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lisbon Alumni Association Scholarship Fund or to the Lisbon David Anderson High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

