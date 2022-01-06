LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)-Annabelle Barnhouse, 73, of Vista Drive, passed away at 6:20pm, Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.

Ms. Barnhouse was born August 10, 1948 in Big Creek, West Virginia, a daughter of the late James Edward Sargent and the late Rosa (Maynard) Cross.

A homemaker, Annabelle was an avid reader, enjoyed playing bingo in her later years and loved animals. During her life, she owned many dogs and cats, had a few barnyard animals and at one time had nine ferrets that she dearly loved. Ann was also a very talented sketch artist, as well as building many tables and cabinets for her family through her joy of wood working. She could always make her sisters laugh, and loved sitting around the kitchen table talking and drinking coffee.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Richard Barnhouse of Salem; siblings, Edward (Dorothy) Sargent Sr. of Salem, Dorothy McCullough of Leetonia, Billy (Mary Anne) Sargent of Texas and Christine (Neal) Scott of Manassas, Virginia; grandson, Brady Barnhouse of Salem; as well as several nieces, nephews and many other friends and acquaintances.

In addition to her parents, Annabelle was also preceded in death by her daughter, Courtney Roseann Barnhouse and by her sister, Margaret Sprouse.

No visitation or funeral services will be observed at this time. Private burial will take place at a later date.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

