Amy Lynn Almy, Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Amy Lynn Almy, 45, passed away at 9:55pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Cleveland Clinic following an extended illness.

Mrs. Almy was born June 11, 1974 in Salem, Ohio, a daughter of the late John W. and Ellen (Six) Possage, Sr. and had lived all of her life in the Lisbon area.

A 1993 graduate of Beaver Local High School, Amy worked as a cook for many years at the Steel Trolley Diner.

She attended the West Point Church of the Nazarene; was a member of the Lisbon Eagles and Lisbon VFW ladies auxiliary.

Amy loved to cook and she enjoyed caring for her family, they were everything to her.

She is survived by her husband, Daniel “Justin” Almy, whom she married April 15, 2006; her daughter, Mia Almy; her son, Seth Almy, both of the home; sisters, Amber Dawn (Dave Todd) Possage and Angela Anne (Tim Jones) Possage, both of Lisbon; brother, John W. (Tammie) Possage, Jr. of Leetonia and several nieces, nephews and great nephews.

In addition to her parents, Amy was also preceded in death by her daughter, Emma Nicole Possage; her grandparents, Donald and Ruth Possage and Rachael and Oscar Six; and her mother-in-law, Barbara Almy.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with the Rev. Joyce Reynolds officiating.

Private burial will take place at the Lisbon Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family for her children.

Friends may send condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com