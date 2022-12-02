LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alyce DeMarco, 96, formerly of Boardman, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

She was born July 13, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Liberato and Rose (Pecchio) Detesco.

Her husband, Dr. Dominic DeMarco, DDS, whom she married on September 10, 1955, preceded her in death in 2017. Alyce also was preceded in death by her siblings, Dr. Andrew Detesco, Anne Carlson, Frances Granito and Millie Carlson.

She is survived and will be dearly missed by her four sons, Father David DeMarco, MD of Chicago, Peter (Carolyn) DeMarco of Columbus, Paul (Karen) DeMarco of Cincinnati, and Andrew DeMarco, MD of Pittsburgh, as well as many treasured nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Roman Catholic by faith, Alyce attended Mass regularly throughout her life.

Over three decades, she was the office manager for her husband Dominic’s dental practice in Girard, Ohio. Before their marriage, Alyce served as office assistant to her brother Andrew Detesco, MD when he was establishing his medical practice in Youngstown.

Following retirement, she volunteered her services at his son and her nephew, Dr. Thomas Detesco’s medical practice in Boardman, as well as at Martin County Hospital in Stuart, Florida, where Alyce and Dominic lived part-time for many years and made many dear friends.

The two also enjoyed traveling, taking many trips with their sons to Italy, along with swimming and socializing at the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown. In later years, until the end of her life, Alyce benefited from the constant, loving care of her devoted friend Lori Neel of Lisbon and members of Lori’s family.

Friends and family may pay their respects in the auditorium at Fellows Riverside Gardens in Youngstown on January 7, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m., with a Funeral Mass celebrating Alyce’s life to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown, Ohio at www.jccyoungstown.org, or by mail at 505 Gypsy Lane, Youngstown, OH, 44504.

Friends may share memories, and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

