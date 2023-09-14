COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alta Urlene Davis, 97, passed away peacefully at 8:26 p.m., Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at Parkside Healthcare Center with her family at her side.

Mrs. Davis was born January 29, 1926 in Elkton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Ira J. and Alta Nettie (Chamberlain) Neville and had lived in this area all of her life.

Following graduation from Lisbon David Anderson High School, Urlene worked as a clerk at the former Ben Franklin in Lisbon.

On June 23, 1946, she married James Davis, Jr. and stopped working to raise her family. Following Jim’s retirement, she re-entered the workforce as a nurse’s aide then later as a cook at the former Pleasant View Nursing Home in Lisbon, retiring from the former Cucina’s Pizza in Columbiana.

She was a former member of the Lisbon Christian Church.

She was a 25-year member and past president of the Sunshine Club of Lisbon.

Alta loved her cats, enjoyed crocheting, reading a good book and solving crossword puzzles. She also loved to cook family dinners and she enjoyed tending to her garden and canning her harvests. Urlene stayed current with technology, following and interacting with family and friends on Facebook and by text. She loved country music and had attended a Garth Brooks concert at the age of 80.

Her husband, James Davis Jr., preceded her in death July 20, 1995. She was also preceded in death by her sons, Reno A. Davis and David K. Davis and by her sister, Idalene Biggins.

She is survived and will be sadly missed by her son, Larry (Wendy) Davis; grandchildren, Melony Drane, Leslie (Brian) Bush, Brooks (Rachel) Davis, James Mixon, Justin Mixon, Andrea Mixon, Cheyanne Rigby and Reno Davis; many great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her niece, Glenda Haggenmaker and her nephew, Lee (Dodie) Biggins.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., Monday, September 18, 2023 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Sean Brubaker officiating. The family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. until the time of services Monday, September 18 at the funeral home.

Private burial will take place Tuesday, September 19 at the Lisbon Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Mahoning Valley, 755 Boardman Canfield Road, Suite D3, Boardman, OH 44512.

Friends may also view Urlene’s memorial tribute page, share memories, and express condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Alta Urlene Davis, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.