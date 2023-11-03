WELLSVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen Johnson, 85, passed away at 4:55pm, Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Continuing Health Care of Lisbon following a recent illness.

Allen was born May 18, 1938 in Lisbon, a son of the late Alvin “Red” and Dorothy (Donnalley) Johnson, and had lived his entire life in the area.

He began working in the Clay Mines following high school, and then he began a 25-plus year career working for the Ohio Department of Transportation until he retired in the 1990’s.

Allen and his wife enjoyed travelling across the country, camping and antiquing, and had visited almost all 50 states. Their favorite was Tennessee, where they had many fond memories. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers Fan.

His wife, Eleanor “Judy” Johnson, whom he married August 8, 1971, preceded him in death July 25th of this year. He was also preceded in death by his son, Mark Johnson and his brother-in-law, John Gard.

He is survived by his children, Allen “Sparky” (Deb) Johnson, Wendy Johnson, Matt Johnson, Debra (Randall) Sims, Dianna (Mario) Falasca, and Joseph (Lisa) Bergles; sister, Linda Gard; many grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or funeral services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Friends may share a memory, and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Allen Johnson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.