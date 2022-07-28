LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Allen D. Latshaw, 61, of West Washington Street, passed away at 12:19 p.m., July 27, 2022 in the emergency room at Salem Regional Medical Center following an apparent heart attack.

Mr. Latshaw was born October 10, 1960 in Salem, a son of Edward Latshaw of Lisbon and the late Iona Gloria (Weyand) Libert.

A 1980 graduate of Lisbon David Anderson High School.

Allen began working at Hillyer’s Fine Foods and continued as the manager at the former Sparkle Market of Lisbon, and upon its closing continued working at the Salem Sparkle Market.

Allen loved using his metal detector to go hunting for lost objects and was currently working on and restoring his pickup truck. He also loved watching movies and hanging out with his friends.

In addition to his father, he is also survived by his daughter, Nancy J. (Ben) Brown of Lisbon; sister, Rose (Jim) DeBray of Milford, Kansas; brothers, Nathan (Vickie) Latshaw of East Liverpool, David (Kim) Latshaw of Leetonia, Charles Latshaw, Glenn Libert and Ralph Libert, all of Lisbon; and his granddaughter, Madison Brown of Lisbon.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home. No funeral services will be observed.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

