LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert Kincaid, 52, of Teegarden Rd., passed away unexpectedly at 3:37 p.m., Thursday, December 22, 2022 at his home.

Albert was born August 19, 1970 in Canton, Ohio, a son of the late Cleon and Shirley Ann (Saddler) Kincaid.

Following high school, Albert worked in residential construction.

He is survived by his son, Tristen Kincaid; sister, Michelle Harmon; and by his brother, Larry Kincaid.

In addition to his parents, Albert was also preceded in death by his son, Austin Kincaid, and by his brothers, Bob, Carl, and Tom Kincaid.

Following his wishes, no calling hours or services will be observed.

The Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home is assisting Albert’s family.

Friends may also share memories and leave condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Albert Kincaid, please visit our floral store.